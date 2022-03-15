Men's AHF Cup Jakarta 2022 - 15 March
Jakarta
All times GMT +7
13 Mar 2022 is a rest day
14 Mar 2022 14:30 SRI v THA (Pool A) 6 - 2
14 Mar 2022 16:45 BAN v SGP (Pool B) 9 - 0
14 Mar 2022 19:00 OMA v INA (Pool B) 7 - 1
15 Mar 2022 14:30 KAZ v SRI (Pool A)
15 Mar 2022 16:45 IRI v BAN (Pool B)
15 Mar 2022 19:00 SGP v OMA (Pool B)
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|2
|9
|6
|2
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|3
|Thailand
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|12
|-9
|3
|4
|Uzbekistan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Oman
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|3
|16
|6
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|2
|12
|6
|3
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|4
|Indonesia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|18
|-12
|3
|5
|Singapore
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|12
|-9
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre