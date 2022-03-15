Jakarta



All times GMT +7



13 Mar 2022 is a rest day



14 Mar 2022 14:30 SRI v THA (Pool A) 6 - 2

14 Mar 2022 16:45 BAN v SGP (Pool B) 9 - 0

14 Mar 2022 19:00 OMA v INA (Pool B) 7 - 1



15 Mar 2022 14:30 KAZ v SRI (Pool A)

15 Mar 2022 16:45 IRI v BAN (Pool B)

15 Mar 2022 19:00 SGP v OMA (Pool B)



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 11 2 9 6 2 Kazakhstan 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 3 Thailand 3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Oman 2 2 0 0 19 3 16 6 2 Bangladesh 2 2 0 0 14 2 12 6 3 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 11 -7 3 4 Indonesia 3 1 0 2 6 18 -12 3 5 Singapore 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre