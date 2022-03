Mark Etheridge





Mustaphaa Cassiem of Team SA celebrates a goal against Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 29 2021. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BUDA MENDES



Early July will see iconic rock band Dire Straits play a concert in Birmingham, England, and bound to be high on the playlist is the band’s huge hit, Brothers in Arms.