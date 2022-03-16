Men's AHF Cup Jakarta 2022 - 16 March
Jakarta
All times GMT +7
15 Mar 2022 14:30 KAZ v SRI (Pool A) 0 - 4
15 Mar 2022 16:45 IRI v BAN (Pool B) 2 - 6
15 Mar 2022 19:00 SGP v OMA (Pool B) 1 - 6
16 Mar 2022 is a rest day
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|2
|13
|9
|2
|Kazakhstan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Thailand
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|12
|-9
|3
|4
|Uzbekistan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Oman
|3
|3
|0
|0
|25
|4
|21
|9
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|4
|16
|9
|3
|Iran
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|17
|-11
|3
|4
|Indonesia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|18
|-12
|3
|5
|Singapore
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|18
|-14
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre