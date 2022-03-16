Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Midfielder Rabichandra Singh named in India squad for Argentina tie; Gurjant returns

Published on Wednesday, 16 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 24
Rabichandra, who was part of the Indian junior men's squad at the FIH Junior World Cup, will be the lone new face in the squad announced by Hockey India on Wednesday.


File image of Gurjant Singh. AFP

New Delhi: Midfielder Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh is expected to make his senior debut after being included in the 22-member Indian men's hockey squad for the double-leg FIH Pro League tie against Argentina even as striker Gurjant Singh has also returned to the set-up from a brief injury lay-off.

