File image of Gurjant Singh. AFP



New Delhi: Midfielder Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh is expected to make his senior debut after being included in the 22-member Indian men's hockey squad for the double-leg FIH Pro League tie against Argentina even as striker Gurjant Singh has also returned to the set-up from a brief injury lay-off.



