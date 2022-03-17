



Indonesia will host the 11th Men’s Asia Cup Tournament after the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) inked an agreement in Jakarta. It was learnt that a few other nations, including Malaysia were also in the running to host the tournament but Indonesia won the hosting rights in the end. This is the first time ever that Indonesia will host the Men’s Asia Cup and it will be held from May 23 to June 1. Interestingly, Malaysia have hosted the Men’s Asia Cup four times, while India and Bangladesh have hosted it twice. Pakistan and Japan have hosted it once.



