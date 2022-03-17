Women’s Junior World Cup - April 1-12, 2022



Sarah Juggins, for PAHF





Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo - WorldSportpics



The 9th FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup springs into life on April 1, four months after it was originally scheduled. The delayed start was due to Covid, and the global pandemic continues to play havoc with the sporting calendar as six teams have been forced to withdraw because of localized restrictions. Those not taking part includes Oceania teams Australia and New Zealand; European teams Belgium and Spain and the Asian giants China and Japan.



