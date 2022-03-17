Jakarta



All times GMT +7



15 Mar 2022 14:30 KAZ v SRI (Pool A) 0 - 4

15 Mar 2022 16:45 IRI v BAN (Pool B) 2 - 6

15 Mar 2022 19:00 SGP v OMA (Pool B) 1 - 6



16 Mar 2022 is a rest day



17 Mar 2022 14:30 UZB v KAZ (Pool A)

17 Mar 2022 16:45 BAN v OMA (Pool B)

17 Mar 2022 19:00 INA v IRI (Pool B)



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Sri Lanka 3 3 0 0 15 2 13 9 2 Kazakhstan 2 1 0 1 6 4 2 3 3 Thailand 3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Oman 3 3 0 0 25 4 21 9 2 Bangladesh 3 3 0 0 20 4 16 9 3 Iran 3 1 0 2 6 17 -11 3 4 Indonesia 3 1 0 2 6 18 -12 3 5 Singapore 4 0 0 4 4 18 -14 0

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



