



The Indian men’s hockey team would have the psychological advantage against Argentina if their recent international meet-ups are anything to go by. The Graham-Reid coached Indians had sailed past the South Americans 3-1 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and also did not have to break much sweat in the last edition of the Pro League when they drew the second leg 2-2 before going on to win the shootout 3-2 and coasted to a 3-0 win in the first leg in Buenos Aires.



