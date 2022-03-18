Jakarta



All times GMT +7



17 Mar 2022 14:30 UZB v KAZ (Pool A) 2 - 1

17 Mar 2022 16:45 BAN v OMA (Pool B) 3 - 2

17 Mar 2022 19:00 INA v IRI (Pool B) 7 - 0



18 Mar 2022 is a rest day



Final Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Sri Lanka 3 3 0 0 15 2 13 9 2 Kazakhstan 3 1 0 2 7 6 1 3 3 Uzbekistan 3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3 4 Thailand 3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3

Final Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Bangladesh 4 4 0 0 23 6 17 12 2 Oman 4 3 0 1 27 7 20 9 3 Indonesia 4 2 0 2 13 18 -5 6 4 Iran 4 1 0 3 6 24 -18 3 5 Singapore 4 0 0 4 4 18 -14 0

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre