Men's AHF Cup Jakarta 2022 - 18 March
Jakarta
All times GMT +7
17 Mar 2022 14:30 UZB v KAZ (Pool A) 2 - 1
17 Mar 2022 16:45 BAN v OMA (Pool B) 3 - 2
17 Mar 2022 19:00 INA v IRI (Pool B) 7 - 0
18 Mar 2022 is a rest day
Final Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|2
|13
|9
|2
|Kazakhstan
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|3
|3
|Uzbekistan
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|4
|Thailand
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|12
|-9
|3
Final Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Bangladesh
|4
|4
|0
|0
|23
|6
|17
|12
|2
|Oman
|4
|3
|0
|1
|27
|7
|20
|9
|3
|Indonesia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|13
|18
|-5
|6
|4
|Iran
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|24
|-18
|3
|5
|Singapore
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|18
|-14
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
