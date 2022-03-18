India and Netherlands were originally scheduled to play on February 19 and 20 but the matches had to be postponed following the visiting team's concern over rise in COVID-19 cases in its country.





FILE PHOTO: India had previously played the Netherlands at the Olympic Games in its group stage match where it lost 1-5. - GETTY IMAGES



The Indian women's team will take on Olympic champion The Netherlands in a double-header of the FIH Pro League on April 8 and 9 in Bhubaneswar, Hockey India said on Thursday.



