India looks to continue experimentation against Argentina

Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
India chief coach Graham Reid continued to test his reserve players to broaden the team's base ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.


The Indians slumped to its second defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 3-5 to Spain in the second leg at the Kalinga Stadium here on February 27.   -  The Hindu

The Indian men's hockey team would look to continue its experimentation and test its bench strength ahead of a busy calendar year, despite suffering its second defeat in the tournament, when it takes on Argentina in the two-legged FIH Pro League tie beginning here on Saturday.

