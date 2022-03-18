India looks to continue experimentation against Argentina
India chief coach Graham Reid continued to test his reserve players to broaden the team's base ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Indians slumped to its second defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 3-5 to Spain in the second leg at the Kalinga Stadium here on February 27. - The Hindu
The Indian men's hockey team would look to continue its experimentation and test its bench strength ahead of a busy calendar year, despite suffering its second defeat in the tournament, when it takes on Argentina in the two-legged FIH Pro League tie beginning here on Saturday.