Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

FIH reiterates full support to Ukraine’s hockey community

Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments



Lausanne, Switzerland: Meeting today virtually for the second time of the year, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) received reports on the preparation status of the upcoming FIH events, including the next one, namely the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021, which will start on 1 April at the North-West University of Potchefstroom, the venue which last month hosted 14 FIH Hockey Pro League matches.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.