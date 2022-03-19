



Lausanne, Switzerland: Meeting today virtually for the second time of the year, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) received reports on the preparation status of the upcoming FIH events, including the next one, namely the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021, which will start on 1 April at the North-West University of Potchefstroom, the venue which last month hosted 14 FIH Hockey Pro League matches.



