By Jugjet Singh





Negri Sembilan players celebrate after their win over National Development in the semi-final return leg of the Vivian May Soars Cup at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. -Pic courtesy of Negri Sembilan HA



KUALA LUMPUR: KPT-UniTen Thunderbolts do not want to be third time unlucky when they meet Negri Sembilan in the final of the Vivian May Soars Cup on Sunday.