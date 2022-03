Margot van Geffen. WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJLENBROEK



After twelve seasons, international Margot van Geffen leaves Den Bosch for a new challenge. The 32-year-old hard-core midfielder makes the switch to HGC. The departure of Van Geffen is the next blow to Den Bosch, which has already seen two other pillars announce their farewells in recent days with Lidewij Welten (Kampong) and Marloes Keetels (retires) .