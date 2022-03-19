Star Indian women's hockey team striker Vandana Katariya has set her eyes on wining the gold medal in this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to help them directly qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.





Vandana Katariya (left) in action. (File Photo) - AP



