Ajit Pal Singh wins Lifetime Achievement award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
Ajit Pal played in the first three editions of the men’s hockey World Cup and bagged a bronze and a silver in 1971 and 1973 before leading the Indian side to its only World Cup gold medal in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur.


Indian hockey team captain Ajit Pal Singh (left) holding the trophy after India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the World Cup hockey final in Kuala Lumpur on March 15, 1975.   -  THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Ajit Pal Singh won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

