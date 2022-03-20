Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sportstar Aces Awards: India women's hockey team, Aditi Ashok win 'Breakthrough Performance of the Year' award

Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
Sportstar on Saturday recognised the stellar run of the Indian Women's Hockey Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by awarding the members of the squad with the 'Breakthrough Performance of the Year' award.


Indian players celebrate their victory against Australia during women's field hockey quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo.   -  PTI

Sportstar on Saturday recognised the stellar run of the Indian Women's Hockey Team and golfer Aditi Ashok at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by awarding them with the 'Breakthrough Performance of the Year' award during the 2022 Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

