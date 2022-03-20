The Indian men's hockey team mounted a staggering fightback to beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match in Tokyo, for its first hockey medal at the Games since 1980.





Varun Kumar (L) of Team India reacts after winning the Men's Bronze medal match between Germany and India on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. - Getty Images



The Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics won Moment of the Year at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.



