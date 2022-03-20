India slumped to its third defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to Argentina in the shoot-out in the first leg match after both the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation time on Saturday.





India and Argentina will lock horns again in the return leg on Sunday. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia



Bhubaneswar: The Indian men's hockey team slumped to its third defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to Argentina in the shoot-out in the first leg match after both the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation time at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

