India lose 1-3 to Argentina in shoot-out

Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
India slumped to its third defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to Argentina in the shoot-out in the first leg match after both the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation time on Saturday.


India and Argentina will lock horns again in the return leg on Sunday. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: The Indian men's hockey team slumped to its third defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to Argentina in the shoot-out in the first leg match after both the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation time at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.
https://www.firstpost.com/sports/fih-pro-league-india-lose-1-3-to-argentina-in-shoot-out-10472011.html

