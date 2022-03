Gurjant Singh had given India the lead while Mandeep Singh scored a last-minute equaliser to end 2-2 in regulation time.



By Aarish Ansari





Men’s FIH Pro League: India lose to Argentina in shootout Picture by Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team went down 3-1 to Argentina in the shootout in the first leg of their FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.