2021-22 FIH Pro League (M) - 20 March
Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar
All times GMT +5:30
19 Mar 2022 19:30 IND v ARG (RR) 2 - 2 (1 - 3 SO)
20 Mar 2022 19:30 IND v ARG (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|9
|19
|16
|2
|India
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|20
|17
|13
|3
|Germany
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|17
|3
|12
|4
|Argentina
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6
|3
|11
|5
|Belgium
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|10
|7
|10
|6
|France
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|18
|23
|-5
|10
|7
|England
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|2
|6
|8
|Spain
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|17
|-5
|3
|9
|South Africa
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|52
|-41
|0
