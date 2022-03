Irish Women’s EY Hockey League – day 17 round-up





EYHL Round 17 fixture between Catholic Institute and Pembroke Wanderers in Rosbrien, Co. Limerick on 19 March 2022. Photo Max Fulham



Catholic Institute ensured the women’s EYHL title chase will go down to the wire as the Limerick beat the league leaders with something to spare, cutting the gap to two points with one game to go.