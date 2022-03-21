Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India beat Argentina 4-3, avenge shoot-out loss in first leg

Published on Monday, 21 March 2022
India play England in their two-legged tie on 2 and 3 April. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: Mandeep Singh scored a last-minute decisive goal after drag-flicker Jugraj Singh's two powerful penalty corner strikes as the Indian men's hockey team beat Argentina 4-3 in a drama-filled second match of its FIH Pro League tie and avenge its first leg shoot-out defeat here.

