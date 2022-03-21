



It wasn’t the best of starts for India – they cut a disappointing figure in the 1st quarter but atoned for that with a much better in the other three quarters to eke out a 4-3 win over 2016 Olympic champions Argentina to leapfrog to the top Pro League points table ahead of the Netherlands on better goal average. India found it hard to express themselves in the early exchanges as the Argentinians engaged in exemplary ball distribution. India did not have a single shot at the Los Leonas goal in the first quarter as Tomas Santiago was hardly in the game.



