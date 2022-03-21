Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar



All times GMT +5:30



19 Mar 2022 19:30 IND v ARG (RR) 2 - 2 (1 - 3 SO)

20 Mar 2022 19:30 IND v ARG (RR) 4 - 3



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 8 5 0 0 1 2 41 23 18 16 2 Netherlands 6 4 2 0 0 0 28 9 19 16 3 Germany 6 4 0 0 0 2 20 17 3 12 4 Argentina 6 3 1 0 0 2 12 10 2 11 5 Belgium 6 3 0 0 1 2 17 10 7 10 6 France 8 3 0 0 1 4 18 23 -5 10 7 England 4 2 0 0 0 2 10 8 2 6 8 Spain 4 1 0 0 0 3 12 17 -5 3 9 South Africa 8 0 0 0 0 8 11 52 -41 0



Women

Deutscher Sportklub, Düsseldorf



All times GMT +1



22 Mar 2022 15:30 GER v ESP (RR)

23 Mar 2022 15:30 GER v ESP (RR)

