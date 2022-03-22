Savita Punia was adjudged the Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sports) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.





Hockey goalkeeper receiving the Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sports) award from former hockey player Adrian D'Souza and Palki Sharma, Editor, Wion during the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Saturday. - The Hindu



