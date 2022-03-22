Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Experienced Forward Rani Rampal Making Good Progress from Prolonged Hamstring Injury

Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022
Experienced forward Rani Rampal has been out of the Indian women’s hockey team since their eye-popping fourth-place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 27-year-old Shahabad girl has been rendered hors de combat following a nagging hamstring injury that has probably taken more time to heal than the player herself could have imagined in the first place. The two-time Olympian, two-time Asian Games medallist and two-time World-Cupper was forced to give the Asian Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and the first six games of the Pro Hockey League against China, Spain and Germany a miss. In all, Rani missed playing 12 international games.

