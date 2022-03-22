



Experienced forward Rani Rampal has been out of the Indian women’s hockey team since their eye-popping fourth-place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 27-year-old Shahabad girl has been rendered hors de combat following a nagging hamstring injury that has probably taken more time to heal than the player herself could have imagined in the first place. The two-time Olympian, two-time Asian Games medallist and two-time World-Cupper was forced to give the Asian Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and the first six games of the Pro Hockey League against China, Spain and Germany a miss. In all, Rani missed playing 12 international games.



