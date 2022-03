By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) snatched the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) title from the jaws of Tenaga Nasional at Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today.