Youngsters including Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Deepika, Sangita Kumari and Bichu Devi Kharibam made their senior team debuts at the FIH Hockey Pro League





Salima Tete



India skipper captain Salima Tete feels several youngsters making their senior debuts at the FIH Pro League 2022 will benefit the team when it competes in the upcoming Junior Women's World Cup.