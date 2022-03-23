2021-22 FIH Pro League (W) - 23 March
Deutscher Sportklub, Düsseldorf
All times GMT +1
22 Mar 2022 15:30 GER v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 ( 3 - 0 SO)
23 Mar 2022 15:30 GER v ESP (RR) 3 - 0
Pool Standing
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6
|10
|12
|2
|India
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|16
|9
|7
|12
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|4
|Germany
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|8
|0
|7
|5
|Belgium
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|6
|Spain
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|7
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|England
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|9
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
