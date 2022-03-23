

Deutscher Sportklub, Düsseldorf



All times GMT +1



22 Mar 2022 15:30 GER v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 ( 3 - 0 SO)

23 Mar 2022 15:30 GER v ESP (RR) 3 - 0



Pool Standing

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 4 4 0 0 0 0 16 6 10 12 2 India 6 3 1 0 1 1 16 9 7 12 3 Netherlands 4 3 1 0 0 0 8 3 5 11 4 Germany 6 1 1 0 2 2 8 8 0 7 5 Belgium 6 2 0 0 0 4 7 12 -5 6 6 Spain 6 1 1 0 1 3 9 13 -4 6 7 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 England 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 10 -6 0 9 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre