Staff Departure: Adam Janssen

Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
High Performance Director, Adam Janssen departs Field Hockey Canada



It is with considerable sadness that I write to inform you that Field Hockey Canada’s High-Performance Director, Adam Janssen is moving on. It’s been a pleasure getting to know Adam over the last couple of years. We have come to know him as a man of great character; his departure will be a loss to Field Hockey Canada. During his time with FHC, Adam has led FHC’s high-performance portfolio through the first stage of the Weise Report recommendations for high performance system transformation. With our Junior Women winning Canada’s first ever Junior Pan Am title and our Senior Women qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, this work has already brought success.

