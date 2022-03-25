Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments



Even compared to those of the modern jet set, Jean Calder was an incredibly well-travelled person. Although many of these early journeys were by sea rather than by air. Much of this was as a player, umpire or official of the Scottish Women’s Hockey Association. We of the hockey world join in the sadness of her family, her golf and bridge friends and neighbours on learning of her recent death, aged 92, following six months of two falls, hospitalisation and Care, but always with the hope of a return home, until sadly succumbing to Covid.

 

