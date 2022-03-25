Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India men's team to host New Zealand and Spain in opening ties of 2022-23 season

Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 16
India will host New Zealand and Spain in the tournament opener between 28 October and 6 November later this year.


File image of Indian men's hockey team members. Image: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar: The Indian men's hockey team will begin the new season of FIH Hockey Pro League against New Zealand and Spain, the world governing body (FIH) said on Thursday, announcing the schedule of the fourth edition of its ambitious tournament.

