By Washington Onyango





Strathmore University captain Tamunai Kipsang (Left) and Beryl Atieno of Wolverines during last weekend's KHU Premier League match at City Park. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League leaders Strathmore University Scorpions will be hoping to maintain their perfect start to the 2022 season when they face Blazers today at City Park.