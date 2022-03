By Jugjet Singh





UiTM's Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin (centre) in action against THT in the TNB Cup semi-final, first leg at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: UITM HA gave Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) a fright with their superb defending in the TNB Cup semi-final first leg in Bukit Jalil today.