2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League -26 March
SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach
All times GMT +1
Men
26 Mar 2022 16:30 GER v ESP (RR)
27 Mar 2022 14:30 GER v ESP (RR)
Women
26 Mar 2022 14:00 GER v USA (RR)
27 Mar 2022 12:00 GER v USA (RR)
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre