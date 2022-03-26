SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach



All times GMT +1



Men



26 Mar 2022 16:30 GER v ESP (RR)

27 Mar 2022 14:30 GER v ESP (RR)



Women



26 Mar 2022 14:00 GER v USA (RR)

27 Mar 2022 12:00 GER v USA (RR)



