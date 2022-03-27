By Ijaz Chaudhry





Akhtar Rasool speaking on the occasion



In the latest of the ‘Meet A Hockey Stalwart` series organised by former Pakistani hockey international Major Peerzada in Lahore, Pakistan`s former captain Akhtar Rasool was the chief guest.





One of the finest center-halves in the history of the game, Akhtar Rasool was a member of no less than three World Cup-winning teams: 1971, 1978 and 1982 (when he captained arguably Pakistan`s greatest ever team). In addition, he has a silver medal from the 1975 World Cup as well as Olympic silver (1972) and Olympic bronze (1976).



Later, Akhtar Rasool had two stints as the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation but failed miserably. In his second tenure, Pakistan couldn’t qualify for the World Cup (2014) for the first time. Earlier, he had achieved another dubious distinction as the manager/head coach when at the 2012 Olympics, Pakistan lost to Australia 0-7– Pakistan`s worst-ever defeat in the Olympics.



The previous functions had been mostly arranged at the lawns of the Lahore Garrison Golf & Country club with the participants number not exceeding 20. This Thursday, it was a big gathering at the magnificent hall of the La Grande Chalet Event Complex. The owner Mr. Rana Imdad, himself a former national hockey player, had provided the hall for the function free of charge.



amilies were present for the first time. As before, several former hockey stalwarts and enthusiasts were in attendance. Those who came to the stage and recalled Akhtar Rasool`s remarkable playing skills and contribution to Pakistan`s glories included among others Dr. Tariq Aziz (Pakistan`s gold medal-winning captain of the 1968 Olympics), Qasim Zia (gold medallist 1982 World Cup & 1984 Olympics) and also a former President PHF, Col (retd) Mudssar Asghar (Olympic medallist 1972 & 1976) and also a former secretary PHF, and Asif Bajwa, the sitting secretary PHF.



After the sumptuous dinner, Major Peerzada`s younger brother Salman Peerzada delighted the gathering with songs in his melodious voice.



As per the tradition, the chief guest cut a cake with the inscription, `an evening with Akhtar Rasool’.



The cake was in the shape of a hockey field.



