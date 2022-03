By Washington Onyango





Strathmore University's Gily Okumu (left) collide with DFH Woverines's Goalkeeper Shanice Ayuma during Premier league match at City Park Hockey Stadium on Saturday, March 19, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Strathmore University Scorpions maintained their perfect start to the season after defeating defending champions Blazers 2-0 in yesterday’s Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League match at City Park.