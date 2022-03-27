Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

With better infrastructure, India will win more Olympic medal in hockey: Kapil Dev

Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
"Cricket has reached new heights as a result of enhanced facilities. However, if we do the same thing in other sports, such as having 200 extra astro turfs, India will win more Olympic medals in hockey than any other country,"


India men hockey team win bronze at Tokyo Olympics

The legendary Kapil Dev feels cricket reached "new heights" in India due to an upgrade in infrastructure and providing better facilities will help sports like hockey win more medals at the Olympics. "We as a country need to give the infrastructure first. If we have it, the kids will be free to chose any sport they want," Kapil said. "Cricket has reached new heights as a result of enhanced facilities. However, if we do the same thing in other sports, such as having 200 extra astro turfs, India will win more Olympic medals in hockey than any other country," he added.

