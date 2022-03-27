Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Injured Vandana Unavailable for Pro League Ties vs England & Netherlands

Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
The forwardline’s injury headaches of the Indian women hockey team arent showing any signs of easing with experienced forward Vandana Katariya unlikely to play upcoming the Pro League games against England and the Netherlands in the first week of April. The 29-year-old Haridwar girl sustained a minor ankle fracture while playing the Pro League match against Spain- Subsequently, she was forced to give the Pro League ties against Germany a miss.

