MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany – The No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team took the turf at SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach, Germany to play their first game of the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League. Up against an opponent that already had played six games in the season, USA held Die Danas scoreless in the first half before two second half goals were the match decider as Germany topped the red, white and blue, 2-0.



