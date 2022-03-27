2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 27 March
SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach
All times GMT +2
Men
26 Mar 2022 16:30 GER v ESP (RR) 2 - 1
27 Mar 2022 14:30 GER v ESP (RR)
Men's Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|23
|18
|16
|2
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|9
|19
|16
|3
|Germany
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|18
|4
|15
|4
|Argentina
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|10
|2
|11
|5
|Belgium
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|10
|7
|10
|6
|France
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|18
|23
|-5
|10
|7
|England
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|2
|6
|8
|Spain
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13
|19
|-6
|3
|9
|South Africa
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|52
|-41
|0
Women
26 Mar 2022 14:00 GER v USA (RR) 2 - 0
27 Mar 2022 12:00 GER v USA (RR)
Women's Poll Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6
|10
|12
|2
|India
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|16
|9
|7
|12
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|4
|Germany
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|10
|5
|Belgium
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|6
|Spain
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|7
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|8
|England
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|9
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
