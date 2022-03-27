SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach



All times GMT +2



Men



26 Mar 2022 16:30 GER v ESP (RR) 2 - 1

27 Mar 2022 14:30 GER v ESP (RR)



Men's Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 8 5 0 0 1 2 41 23 18 16 2 Netherlands 6 4 2 0 0 0 28 9 19 16 3 Germany 7 5 0 0 0 2 22 18 4 15 4 Argentina 6 3 1 0 0 2 12 10 2 11 5 Belgium 6 3 0 0 1 2 17 10 7 10 6 France 8 3 0 0 1 4 18 23 -5 10 7 England 4 2 0 0 0 2 10 8 2 6 8 Spain 5 1 0 0 0 4 13 19 -6 3 9 South Africa 8 0 0 0 0 8 11 52 -41 0



Women



26 Mar 2022 14:00 GER v USA (RR) 2 - 0

27 Mar 2022 12:00 GER v USA (RR)



Women's Poll Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 4 4 0 0 0 0 16 6 10 12 2 India 6 3 1 0 1 1 16 9 7 12 3 Netherlands 4 3 1 0 0 0 8 3 5 11 4 Germany 7 2 1 0 2 2 10 8 2 10 5 Belgium 6 2 0 0 0 4 7 12 -5 6 6 Spain 6 1 1 0 1 3 9 13 -4 6 7 United States 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 8 England 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 10 -6 0 9 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0



