The deadly drag-flicker makes debut for Germans with goal



Indervir Grewal





Gonzalo Peillat had led Argentina to Olympics gold in 2016. file



When Germany earned a penalty corner within the first minute of their FIH Pro League men’s hockey match against Spain, a familiar face was seen at the top of the semi-circle, ready to unleash his drag-flick. There was something very odd about the scene though — the player was Gonzalo Peillat, who had climbed to the top of the Olympics podium in Argentina colours over six years ago.



