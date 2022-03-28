Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Peillat, Argentina's Oly hero, shifts loyalty to Germany

Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
The deadly drag-flicker makes debut for Germans with goal

Indervir Grewal


Gonzalo Peillat had led Argentina to Olympics gold in 2016. file

When Germany earned a penalty corner within the first minute of their FIH Pro League men’s hockey match against Spain, a familiar face was seen at the top of the semi-circle, ready to unleash his drag-flick. There was something very odd about the scene though — the player was Gonzalo Peillat, who had climbed to the top of the Olympics podium in Argentina colours over six years ago.

