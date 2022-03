Pro League Women: Germany – USA 4:0 (1:0)







The Danas won the second match in the FIH Pro League in the SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach in front of 2,000 spectators against the US 4-0. Especially in the second half, the team rewarded its strong performance with well-played goals. As on Saturday, assistant coach Johannes Schmitz took over the position of head coach after national coach Valentin Altenburg tested positive for Corona.