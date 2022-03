In the men’s FIH Pro League, Germany hosted Spain on Sunday, March 27th. 2,000 fans waited a long time for a goal in the Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach. The German team dominated the game but only took the lead in the last quarter thanks to a penalty corner goal from Gonzalo Peillat in the 48th minute. Spain equalized shortly before the end of the game to make it 1-1. A penalty shootout followed, which Germany won 3-2.