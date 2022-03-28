Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

USWNT Shows Progress, Strong Fourth Quarter Gives Germany FIH Hockey Pro League Win

Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
IMAGES TAKEN BY FIH & WORLDSPORTSPICS

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany – In their second FIH Hockey Pro League match in less than 24 hours, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team took learnings from the first meeting when they again faced No. 5 Germany at SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach, Germany. After trailing 1-0 at the half, Die Danas opened up the scoring in the fourth, tallying three more goals in a 5-minute span, for the 4-0 victory.

