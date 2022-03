Germany scored three goals in the final quarter to secure a 4-0 victory over the visiting USA women at SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach. Lena Micheel opened the scoring with a brilliant reception in tight, while Sonja Zimmerman, Charlotte Gerstenhöfer and Elisa Gräve tallied in the fourth to secure the weekend sweep. To see the current women’s FIH Pro League Standings, click here.