By Jugjet Singh





THT players celebrate scoring against UiTM HA in the TNB Cup semi-final, first-leg match at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. - Pic courtesy of MHC.



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional reached the final of the TNB Cup when they defeated Maybank 6-3 on aggregate following a 5-1 semi-final return leg win at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.