



The Indian women hockey team’s forwardline will depleted to a large extent for the Pro League matches against the Netherlands. The Indian hockey eves have been operating in all the games since the Tokyo Olympics without their regular captain Rani Rampal, who is still recovering from a prolonged hamstring injury. The country’s most capped women hockey player – Vandana Katariya (258 international caps under her belt) – will also not be available for the games vs England, having sustained an ankle fracture during the Pro League tie against Spain and had missed the double-headers against Germany.



