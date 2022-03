By T. AVINESHWARAN





Out of my hands: Terengganu captain Faizal Saari drops his stick after a tussle for the ball with Tenaga Nasional’s Muhd Aminuddin Mohd Zain in their Malaysian Hockey League match. — Bernama



PETALING JAYA: Terengganu may have the edge over Tenaga Nasional in the TNB Cup final after edging them twice 3-2 in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL).